How to watch PFL 2024, Week 1: Who’s fighting, lineup, start time, broadcast info

The PFL’s 2024 regular season starts this week with PFL 2024, Week 1, which features heavyweights and women’s flyweights in action for the first time this year.

Here’s how to watch PFL 2024, Week 1, with a complete lineup and breakdown by division.

Broadcast and streaming info

PFL 2024, Week 1 takes place Thursday at Boeing Center in San Antonio.

The prelims stream on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN2 and streams on ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET.

Heavyweight

The card’s main event is at heavyweight with 2022 season winner Ante Delija (24-5) back to take on former Bellator interim champ Valentin Moldavsky (12-3), who is making his PFL debut. In addition, Denis Goltsov (32-8) takes on former Bellator title challenger Linton Vassell (23-8) in the heavyweight co-feature.

On the prelims, Marcelo Golm (10-4) takes on Daniel James (14-7-1) in their first fights of the season; Blagoy Ivanov (19-6) meets Sergey Bilostennyi (11-3); and Steve Mowry (10-1-1) fights Oleg Popov (16-1).

Women's flyweight

Reigning Bellator champion Liz Carmouche (20-7) will start the quest for a PFL belt and a $1 million payday when she meets Juliana Velasquez (12-2) to open the season. Velasquez has just two losses in her career – and both are to Carmouche in Bellator title fights. In addition, unbeaten massive favorite Dakota Ditcheva (10-0) meets Lisa Mauldin (6-3) on the main card.

On the prelims, Taila Santos (19-3) meets Ilara Joanne (11-8); Kana Watanabe (12-2-1) takes on Shanna Young (9-6); and Chelsea Hackett (4-1-1) fights Jena Bishop (6-0).

Full fight card

MAIN CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Ante Delija vs. Valentin Moldavsky

Denis Goltsov vs. Linton Vassell

Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Lisa Mauldin

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Sergey Bilostennyi

Taila Santos vs. Ilara Joanne

Steve Mowry vs. Oleg Popov

Kana Watanabe vs. Shanna Young

Chelsea Hackett vs. Jena Bishop

Lucas Brennan vs. Dimitre Ivy

Tyson Johnson vs. Bryce Meredith

