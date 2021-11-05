WATCH: PFF said last year former Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor will be ‘overdrafted’

Wisconsin fans everywhere get the treat of watching former Badger running back Jonathan Taylor tear it up in the NFL every weekend, the latest a 172-yard, 2-touchdown performance against the Jets last night.

With Derrick Henry out indefinitely, Taylor has entered the driver’s seat to lead the NFL in rushing this season. That all in only his second season as a pro, and during a year where he technically could still be playing at Wisconsin.

One of the best parts of the Taylor story is seeing what NFL draft analysts were saying about him during the 2020 NFL Draft process. Many said he would find success, though there were a few that questioned his speed, ball security and durability entering the next level.

None was better than this anonymous scout who said Taylor “doesn’t play big and he fumbles.”

Well, circling the rounds on Twitter now is a video from ProFootballFocus discussing Taylor’s draft profile. Included is the main thought that Taylor and Wisconsin’s game ‘looks kind of looks slow,’ something which the analysts believed would mean Taylor’s combine numbers would lead to him being overdrafted.

Enjoy:

🗣Jonathan Taylor will be overdrafted pic.twitter.com/K2byAD5AVw — PFF (@PFF) March 5, 2020

I think it’s clear in hindsight, as Badger fans thought all along, that Taylor was far and away the best running back in that class. He ended up being the third running back selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, a move that even that NFL executive thought was ‘shocking,’

