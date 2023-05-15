Watch: PFF analyst believes Browns hit home run with Za’Darius Smith
It wasn’t a surprise the Cleveland Browns wanted to add a pass rusher after the 2023 NFL draft, but trading for a star pass rusher in the form of Za’Darius Smith was a bit surprising. Andrew Berry has clarified that Cleveland believes they are Super Bowl contenders this season.
You can count PFF’s Steve Palazzolo among those who believe the trade for Za’Darius Smith was an excellent move for the Browns. During a recent podcast, Palazzolo highlighted how consistent and productive Smith has been over the past three seasons he played (injured for most of 2021). Adding his production to the other additions on this defensive line should result in a scary pass rush if it remains healthy.
Steve thinks the #Browns adding Za'darius Smith is a GREAT move @PFF_Steve | @PFF_Sam pic.twitter.com/iogfL0JDts
— PFF NFL Podcast (@PFFNFLPod) May 15, 2023
