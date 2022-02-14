Watch Peyton Manning’s three Super Bowl commercials

Peyton Manning is in demand.

The free agent pitchman made plenty of commercials during his playing days, and that has continued after his retirement from the NFL.

Manning was featured in three commercials during Super Bowl LVI on Sunday (the Rams defeated the Bengals). Here’s a quick look at Manning’s three ads from the 2022 Super Bowl.

Caesars Sportsbook: Sit Down Dinner

Peyton and his father — Archie — and two brothers — Cooper and Eli — joined “Caesar” (JB Smoove) and “Cleo” (Halle Berry) in Caesars‘ Big Game commercial.

Caesars also published outtakes from the ad on YouTube.

Michelob Ultra: Welcome to Superior Bowl

Manning joined Steve Buscemi, Brooks Koepka, Jimmy Butler, Nneka Ogwumike, Alex Morgan and Serena Williams in Michelob Ultra’s bowling-themed Super Bowl commercial this year.

NFL: Bring Down the House

Manning (cartoon version) was among several current and former NFL players who appeared in the league’s “Bring Down the House” commercial. The commercial ranked eighth on USA TODAY’s ad meter.

Bonus: PepsiCo's Road to Super Bowl LVI

This commercial did not air during the game, but PepsiCo played portions of it during the NFL playoffs leading up to the Super Bowl.

Manning has also appeared in recent commercials for BBQGuys, Tide, Nationwide, EA Sports Madden NFL, American Financing, DirecTV, OtterBox, Universal and Gatorade. In 2016, Forbes estimated that Manning makes as much from endorsements as he did from his contract with the Broncos.

1

1