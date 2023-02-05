WATCH: Peyton Manning’s son shows off arm at Pro Bowl

While Arch Manning will be generating plenty of buzz over the next few years, Peyton Manning’s son, Marshall, is already showing signs of being a team’s future franchise quarterback.

As Peyton was preparing as the head coach of the AFC squad in the Pro Bowl games this week—taking on his brother Eli—Marshall showed off his strong arm.

Despite being 11 years old, Marshall certainly has the makings of being a quarterback in the future.

While that first throw was completed to former Colts tight end Marcus Pollard, who totaled 34 touchdowns during his seven seasons with the team, Marshall also got to throw some passes to arguably the best wide receiver in the league.

A dime from Marshall Manning to @JJettas2 🔥 📺: #ProBowlGames continue Sunday 3pm ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/6E70LcKE1s — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2023

As Arch is set to begin his journey at Texas and eventually the NFL, Marshall could be another Manning waiting in the wings to make a team better at the quarterback position.

