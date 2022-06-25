Watch Peyton Manning highlights, Bryce Young and other top QBs at Manning Passing Academy

THIBODAUX, La. - The stars of the football world are participating at the Manning Passing Academy this week.

The annual passing academy, which is in its 17th year at Nicholls, started on Thursday and will wrap up on Sunday.

Here are some photos and videos of the Mannings and college quarterbacks working at a practice session and competing at the Friday Night Lights passing demonstration.

The passing academy is led by Archie Manning and his three sons Peyton Manning, Eli Manning and Cooper Manning.

The camp brings out the best college football quarterbacks to serve as camp coaches for over 1,200 from across the country.

This year’s crop of college quarterbacks include Alabama’s Bryce Young, South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler, LSU’s Myles Brennan, Texas A&M’s Max Johnson, Ole Miss’ Luke Altmyer, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, Mississippi State’s Will Rogers and others. Houston's Clayton Tune won the Friday Night Lights competition.

