WATCH: Peyton Manning crushes latest appearance on SNL

Indianapolis Colts legendary quarterback Peyton Manning appeared on “Saturday Night Live” on Jan. 29 and as expected, he crushed it.

Getting an appearance on the “Weekend Update” skit with Colin Jost, Manning was brought on presumably to talk about the wild weekend that was in football during the divisional round.

Instead, Manning (jokingly) admits that he didn’t watch football as planned. Instead, he told Jost that he binge-watched the entire second season of “Emily in Paris” and became an expert in breaking down the entire season.

Peyton Manning stopped by Update to talk…Emily in Paris? pic.twitter.com/mjq9s09MaD — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 30, 2022

We know Manning has a knack for the camera. His comedic timing and acting skills have been impressive since he debuted the “United Way” skit all the way back in 2007 when he hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live.” That skit is still one of the funniest to ever grace television.

The “Manningcast” with his brother Eli has been a smash success during the 2021 regular season and it’s clear that Peyton’s affinity for crushing television appearances continues to age like fine wine.

