WATCH: Pete Golding lands in Oxford as Ole Miss DC

AJ Spurr
·1 min read

Former Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding has made the move from Tuscaloosa to Oxford, Mississippi. The four-year Crimson Tide defensive coordinator left the Nick Saban-led program for the same position one state over at Ole Miss under Lane Kiffin.

The news was shocking to many but was a welcomed change by a lot of fans.

As the 2023 college football offseason gets underway, the Crimson Tide will begin the search for a new defensive play caller for the upcoming season.

Ole Miss recently posted a video to Twitter showcasing Golding getting off of the private jets wearing all Ole Miss gear.

