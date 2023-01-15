WATCH: Pete Golding lands in Oxford as Ole Miss DC

Former Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding has made the move from Tuscaloosa to Oxford, Mississippi. The four-year Crimson Tide defensive coordinator left the Nick Saban-led program for the same position one state over at Ole Miss under Lane Kiffin.

The news was shocking to many but was a welcomed change by a lot of fans.

As the 2023 college football offseason gets underway, the Crimson Tide will begin the search for a new defensive play caller for the upcoming season.

Ole Miss recently posted a video to Twitter showcasing Golding getting off of the private jets wearing all Ole Miss gear.

