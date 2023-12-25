Advertisement

Watch: What Pete Carroll and the Seahawks told reporters after Christmas Eve win

Tim Weaver
·2 min read

The Seattle Seahawks are back in the driver’s seat for the last playoff spot in the NFC. Thanks to yesterday’s win over the Tennessee Titans they control their own fate again. Winning their last two games will put them in the postseason, no matter what the other teams around the conference do these next two weeks.

Watch head coach Pete Carroll and several Seahawks players answer questions from the media after their Christmas Eve win.

Pete Carroll on another clutch finish by Geno Smith

Geno Smith on his game-winning drive

Bobby Wagner on a good day for the pass rush

Colby Parkinson on his game-winning catch

Pete Carroll on the Seahawks' resolve

Jarran Reed on the Titans' run game

Dre'Mont Jones on his clutch sack

Tyler Lockett on the Seahawks' identity

Julian Love on win, wife and child

More Seahawks Wire stories

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Studs and duds for the Seahawks from their holiday win

6 takeaways from Seattle’s 20-17 win over Tennessee

5 highlights for the Seahawks from Christmas Even win

Seattle fans, players react to another crazy comeback win

50 photos from Seahawks vs. Titans Week 16 matchup

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire