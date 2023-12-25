Watch: What Pete Carroll and the Seahawks told reporters after Christmas Eve win

The Seattle Seahawks are back in the driver’s seat for the last playoff spot in the NFC. Thanks to yesterday’s win over the Tennessee Titans they control their own fate again. Winning their last two games will put them in the postseason, no matter what the other teams around the conference do these next two weeks.

Watch head coach Pete Carroll and several Seahawks players answer questions from the media after their Christmas Eve win.

Pete Carroll on another clutch finish by Geno Smith

Geno Smith now has six go-ahead touchdown passes in the fourth quarter or overtime this season, including two in the Seahawks’ win today. Here was Pete Carroll on Smith coming through in the clutch again and on how Seattle survived its four-game losing streak. pic.twitter.com/TORaesfTbd — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) December 24, 2023

Geno Smith on his game-winning drive

Here was Geno Smith on his game-winning drive and touchdown pass to Colby Parkinson. The Seahawks have had that play in their playbook all year but hadn’t gotten the right opportunity to call it until a minute to go today. pic.twitter.com/ZNU704OcCw — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) December 24, 2023

Bobby Wagner on a good day for the pass rush

Bobby Wagner post-game wearing the jacket he got for playing in All-Star celebrity game. pic.twitter.com/o3oCg0Zp6M — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 24, 2023

Colby Parkinson on his game-winning catch

It’s bumpin in this #Seahawks locker room in Nashville. Colby Parkinson after his game-winning catch: “Belief.” The locker-room is this team has found its resolve for a playoff push @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/ZHQBLV14OR — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 24, 2023

Pete Carroll on the Seahawks' resolve

Pete Carroll postgame of rally win at Tennessee says his #Seahawks now have tested resolve after getting through schedule gauntlet, and that’s it’s paying off these late games @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/mmA7yI3wmm — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 24, 2023

Jarran Reed on the Titans' run game

Dre'Mont Jones on his clutch sack

Dre’Mont Jones after his biggest play as a #Seahawks player, sack late that ruined Titans final drive, says defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt got after the players at halftime hard. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/Bpgys3Qa2a — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 24, 2023

Tyler Lockett on the Seahawks' identity

Tyler Lockett post game. pic.twitter.com/4nFaWTmL5g — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 24, 2023

Julian Love on win, wife and child

New Papa Julian Love, proudly says “my wife is a trouper” after birthing an 8-pound baby boy Friday. He started #Seahawks win at Tennessee today @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/Nu3rRIrTc0 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 24, 2023

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

