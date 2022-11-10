Watch: Pete Carroll, Seahawks players talk trip to Germany

The Seahawks have landed in Munich and just wrapped up their second practice of the week preparing for the Buccaneers.

After practice, coach Pete Carroll and a few key players spoke with the media about their international trip and Sunday’s game. Here are a few clips from those press conferences.

Pete Carroll on Aaron Donkor's pick to end practice

Pete Carroll discussing Aaron Donkor ending Wednesday's practice with an interception.https://t.co/jf78zBHced pic.twitter.com/DUqFjiWdHn — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) November 10, 2022

Quandre Diggs on traveling with the team

Quandre Diggs wearing a @FCBayernEN scarf after he and the Seahawks practiced at their team training facility today in Munich. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/dqz4CPIIOK — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 10, 2022

Geno Smith on first international game

Geno Smith on the travel day. pic.twitter.com/G5JcL1KAwU — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 10, 2022

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire