Watch: Pete Carroll, Seahawks players talk trip to Germany
The Seahawks have landed in Munich and just wrapped up their second practice of the week preparing for the Buccaneers.
After practice, coach Pete Carroll and a few key players spoke with the media about their international trip and Sunday’s game. Here are a few clips from those press conferences.
Pete Carroll on Aaron Donkor's pick to end practice
Pete Carroll discussing Aaron Donkor ending Wednesday's practice with an interception.https://t.co/jf78zBHced pic.twitter.com/DUqFjiWdHn
Quandre Diggs on traveling with the team
Quandre Diggs wearing a @FCBayernEN scarf after he and the Seahawks practiced at their team training facility today in Munich. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/dqz4CPIIOK
Geno Smith on first international game
Geno Smith on the travel day. pic.twitter.com/G5JcL1KAwU
