Watch: Pete Carroll, Seahawks players talk trip to Germany

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks have landed in Munich and just wrapped up their second practice of the week preparing for the Buccaneers.

After practice, coach Pete Carroll and a few key players spoke with the media about their international trip and Sunday’s game. Here are a few clips from those press conferences.

Pete Carroll on Aaron Donkor's pick to end practice

Quandre Diggs on traveling with the team

Geno Smith on first international game

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

