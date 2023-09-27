Watch: People at picnic table remain still as bear eats their food

A picnic table in Mexico was taken over by a hungry black bear while a mother, shielding her frightened son, and a friend remained calm, as they were helpless to do anything to save their food.

Silvia Macias was with a family friend celebrating her son’s 15th birthday with a picnic of tacos and enchiladas at Chipinque, a park in San Pedro Garza Garcia on the outskirts of Monterrey, when the close encounter occurred, according to the Associated Press and PetHelpful.

When the bear hopped onto the table, Macias covered the eyes of her son, held him close and remained frozen in place, as did the friend, while another friend, Angela Chapa, videotaped the close encounter.

The video was posted to TikTok and Instagram on Tuesday.

Eventually, the well-fed bear got down from the table and moved on, as can be seen in the TikTok version.

“Macias explained to PetHelpful that she is a midwife and a yoga instructor, which probably explains why she was able to stay so calm in this situation,” PetHelpful wrote.

Macias told Associated Press she was concerned that her son “might get scared, adding, “Santiago is very afraid of animals, a cat or dog, any animal scares him a lot. That’s why I covered his eyes, because I didn’t want him to see it and scream or run. I was afraid that if he got scared or screamed or scared the bear, that the bear would react.”

TikTok commenters praised the mother’s ability to remain so calm in a stressful and scary situation. Among the comments:

“My lord. You handled this so calmly. How?!”

“Mama you are so brave. You did great!”

“Brave, brave, momma.”

“Aw, the way mama pulled him back slowly when it came close. They were so brave. Such a scary moment.”

Macias told PetHelpful that her son hasn’t been able to view the video because he found the situation too scary. In should be said that the birthday tacos were replaced and all ended well.

Meanwhile, Macias dismissed any hero talk, telling AP, “I just think I’m a mother who protected her cub.”

Story originally appeared on For The Win