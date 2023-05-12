Watch: People in Nashville have never heard of the Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars play the Tennessee Titans twice a year and that includes an annual trip to Nashville. Evidently, that hasn’t been enough to earn the team a permanent spot in the memory of folks in the city.

In a hilarious schedule release video from the Titans, people on Broadway in Nashville were asked to identify the logos of the teams on Tennessee’s 2023 slate. The Jaguars came up twice and the answers weren’t even close.

We asked people on Broadway to help us with our 2023 schedule release. 🤣 📺: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/31LsUUDn3O — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023

The first answer for the Jaguars logo was “Chester Cheetah.” The second was a completely baffled woman who said “that actually does not exist.”

The Jaguars do, in fact, exist and they swept Tennessee during the 2022 season, something they hadn’t accomplished since the 2005 season.

To be fair, there weren’t many answers that were even close to right from the people in Nashville. The “Texan Texans” and the “Atlanta Florida Dolphins” were about as close to a correct answer as the video showed.

