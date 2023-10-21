College Football: How to watch the Penn State vs. Ohio State game
NCAA college football is back for the 2023 season, with over 90 games taking place just in Week 8. One of those must-watch games? Today's No. 7 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State game. Are you ready to watch the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes face off? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Penn State vs. Ohio State match, plus the rest of the schedule for Week 8 of the 2023 NCAA college football season.
How to watch Penn State vs. Ohio State game:
- Watch ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, plus get ESPN+
Hulu + Live TV
- Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBSN, ABC, ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network
Fubo TV
Date: Saturday, Oct. 21
Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT
Game: Penn State vs. Ohio State
TV Channel: Fox
Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo
When is the Penn State vs. Ohio State game?
The Nittany Lions visit the Buckeyes on their home turf this afternoon at 12 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Penn State vs. Ohio State game on?
Today's Penn State vs. Ohio State game will air on Fox, which you may have free over the air. Don't have access to Fox? Here's what we recommend for streaming Saturday's game, plus the rest of the 2023 NCAA college football season.
- Watch football on local channels like ABC, NBC, Fox and CBS
Channel Master Flatenna Ultra-Thin Indoor TV Antenna
Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, and access to ESPN+. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NCAA football games in 2023. Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation.
While it usually costs $70 per month, right on time for football season, Hulu is offering new and eligible returning subscribers Hulu + Live TV at a discounted rate of $49.99 per month for your first three months. Now through October 11.
Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBSN, ABC, ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period.
College football games this week:
Week 8
Friday, Oct. 20
SMU at Temple | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Saturday, Oct. 21
No. 7 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State | 12 p.m. | FOX
UCF at No. 6 Oklahoma | 12 p.m. | ABC
Mississippi State at Arkansas | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Rutgers at Indiana | 12 p.m. | BTN
Boston College at Georgia Tech | 12 p.m. | ACC Network
Baylor at Cincinnati | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Memphis at UAB | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 22 Air Force at Navy | 12 p.m. | CBS
Western Michigan at Ohio | 12 p.m. | CBS Sports
Norfolk State at Howard | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
South Carolina State at Delaware State | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Penn at Yale | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Lehigh at Bucknell | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Lafayette at Holy Cross | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Brown at Cornell | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
South Dakota at Indiana State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Harvard at Princeton | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Marist at Presbyterian | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Stetson | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Samford at VMI | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Columbia at Dartmouth | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
East Tennessee State at Chattanooga | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Charlotte at East Carolina | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
UL Monroe at Georgia Southern | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Akron at Bowling Green | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Illinois State at Youngstown State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Southeast Missouri State at Tennessee Tech | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Furman at Western Carolina | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Colgate at Georgetown | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Murray State at Missouri State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Bryant at Eastern Illinois | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
SE Louisiana at Northwestern State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
South Dakota State at Southern Illinois | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Charleston Southern at UT Martin | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Lincoln (CA) at Tennessee State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 17 Tennessee at No. 11 Alabama | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Washington State at No. 9 Oregon | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
South Carolina at No. 20 Missouri | 3:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Minnesota at No. 24 Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | NBC
Northwestern at Nebraska | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
Wisconsin at Illinois | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
South Florida at UConn | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Pitt at Wake Forest | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Oklahoma State at West Virginia | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
North Texas at Tulane | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Central Michigan at Ball State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Buffalo at Kent State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Western Illinois at North Dakota State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 9 Texas at Houston | 4 p.m. | FOX
Toledo at Miami (Ohio) | 4 p.m. | ESPNU
Idaho State at Portland State | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Wofford at Mercer | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Jackson State at Mississippi Valley State | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
North Dakota at UNI | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Nicholls at Texas A&M-Commerce | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Drake at San Diego | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
UTSA at Florida Atlantic | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky at Gardner-Webb | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Virginia at No. 10 North Carolina | 6:30 p.m. | CW Network
No. 13 Ole Miss at Auburn | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Texas Tech at BYU | 7 p.m. | FS1
TCU at Kansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Colorado State at UNLV | 7 p.m. | Mountain West Network
Utah State at San Jose State | 7 p.m. | CBSSN
Appalachian State at Old Dominion | 7 p.m. | NFL Network
Utah Tech at North Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Morehead State at Tarleton State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Weber State at Eastern Washington | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 2 Michigan at Michigan State | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
No. 16 Duke at No. 4 Florida State | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Army at No. 19 LSU | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
No. 14 Utah at No. 18 USC | 8 p.m. | FOX
Clemson at Miami (Fla.) | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
Georgia State at Louisiana | 8 p.m. | ESPNU
Florida A&M at Texas Southern | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Austin Peay at Southern Utah | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Northern Colorado at Cal Poly | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
UIW at McNeese | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Nevada at San Diego State | 9 p.m. | FS2
No. 25 UCLA at Stanford | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Montana State at Sacramento State | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Arizona State at No. 5 Washington | 10:30 p.m. | FS1
Which channels is college football on?
The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.
Every way to watch college football in 2023:
