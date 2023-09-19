Watch: Penn State's James Franklin does push-ups after getting White Out history wrong

Do you know how many White Outs Penn State has had over the years?

If you don't, then don't feel bad: Penn State coach James Franklin doesn't either, as he revealed during his Tuesday news conference ahead of this week's White Out game against No. 22 Iowa. In his opening statement, Franklin referred to this week's game as the 17th full-crowd White Out at Beaver Stadium.

REQUIRED READING: Where's the Penn State football pass rush? James Franklin's got answers

"This'll be our 17th White Out, which is really cool," Franklin said. He then saw The Athletic reporter Audrey Snyder make an expression before asking, "Do you not agree with that?"

Snyder mentioned it was the 15th White Out — not the 17th — and Franklin joked, "So I've got bad information, is what you're saying?"

The press release distributed by Penn State ahead of this week's game against the Hawkeyes indicated this game is the 15th White Out. The communications official on site at the news conference said the release was wrong and that it was the 17th.

Almost every year, there's just one White Out each season, but sometimes, like in the opener against West Virginia, fans do a what Franklin called a "sneaky White Out,", and it can be hard to tell which ones are official and which ones are not. Franklin joked that someone should fact-check and find out for certain how many White Outs there have been, and that the incorrect party should do push-ups.

After official word came down that it was the 15th White Out — specifically, a full-stadium White Out, not including those only in the student section — Franklin got out of his chair and did five push-ups to own up to the mistake.

REQUIRED READING: Drew Allar struggles, Penn State football defense saves the day vs. Illinois

"Everybody's held accountable around here."



James Franklin dropped and did 5️⃣ push-ups, for not fact-checking, during his weekly press conference. 🏋️‍♂️@coachjfranklin x @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/ay6f4YAYfI — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 19, 2023

"I've got to do five, and I've got to own it, because I should've fact checked it," Franklin said. "Everybody's held accountable over here."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Penn State's James Franklin forgets White Out history, does push-ups