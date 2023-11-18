How to watch Penn State vs. Rutgers football on Saturday

Penn State will play its final home game of its 2023 regular season on Saturday afternoon when they host Rutgers for a noon eastern kickoff. The Nittany Lions are looking to bounce back from a tough offensive outing a week ago in a loss to Michigan, which ultimately led to a change at offensive coordinator. Penn State has held the upper hand on Rutgers over the years, both before and after Rutgers joined the Big Ten, and they will be a double-digit at home for this year’s meeting as well.

Penn State will honor their seniors before the game for senior day. Penn State will then look to avoid losing back-to-back weeks at home since the 2020 season and for the first time in a full regular season since 2018. A loss to Rutgers would be a rarity of course. Penn State is 31-2 all-time against Rutgers and they have not lost to the Scarlet Knights since 1988.

Penn State has won 16 straight meetings with Rutgers, including 9 straight since Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014. Penn State won last year’s meeting, 55-10.

Here’s when and where to watch the game on Saturday afternoon:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire