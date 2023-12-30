How to watch Penn State vs. Ole Miss football in the Peach Bowl

The final game of the season is finally here for Penn State. The Nittany Lions are in Atlanta to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in a Big Ten vs. SEC matchup of 10-2 teams in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Penn State is looking to win back-to-back New Years Six bowl games for the first time under head coach James Franklin, and doing so would make some college football history. Penn State has the opportunity to become the first school to record a win in each of the New Years Six bowl games.

Ole Miss has plenty of firepower for Penn State’s defense to deal with, but the majority of players appear to be on track to play in the game despite Penn State having a number of players declaring for the NFL draft. Some may still be a game-time decision, at least publicly.

Here’s when and where to watch the game on Saturday afternoon:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 30

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire