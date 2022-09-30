How to watch Penn State vs. Northwestern: TV channel, radio, livestream and odds

Penn State football is moving back into conference play for the rest of the regular season after going 3-0 in non-conference games. The Nittany Lions will take on the Northwestern Wildcats Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium. Both teams have already played a Big Ten opponent in their respective season openers — with each earning a win.

You can find ways to watch or listen to the game below, along with odds for the game.

Watch/Listen

Who: Northwestern Wildcats (1-3, 1-0) at Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0)

When: 3:30 p.m. (ET), Saturday, Oct. 1 | Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: ESPN | Livestream: WatchESPN





Who’s calling the game: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play), Dan Orlovsky (Analysis), Kris Budden (Sideline)

Local radio: 93.7 FM/103.1 FM/1450 AM | SiriusXM/Internet: 83/388/978

Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)





Betting Odds

(Based on Fanduel Sportsbook)

Game line: Penn State -24.5

Moneyline: Penn State -4000/Northwestern +1400

Over/under: 51.5

Stories worth your time

Breaking down Penn State football’s quarterback situation four games into the season

Northwestern at Penn State predictions: Why will the Nittany Lions win in a blowout?

How will Penn State avoid an upset against the Northwestern Wildcats? Here are 2 key matchups

Why Penn State is involving more young players like Drew Allar earlier in games this season

The Good, The Bad & The Ugly: Reviewing Penn State football’s 33-14 win over Central Michigan

Penn State creates opportunity to learn about itself in win over Central Michigan