How to watch Penn State vs Michigan State: Time, TV/live stream, key storylines for Friday's game

It's Penn State vs Michigan State this Friday, November 24 at Ford Field—home of the Detroit Lions—in Michigan. Live coverage kicks off at 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock with the B1G College Countdown show. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Penn State vs Michigan State Big 10 Football game.

Penn State:

The Nittany Lions (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) hope to close out their season with double-digit wins—it would be their fifth 10+ win season in last 8 years if they defeat the Spartans on Friday. Penn State is coming off a 27-6 victory over Rutgers last Saturday at home.

Sophomore QB Drew Allar exited the game early in the third quarter after sustaining a right upper body injury. Head coach James Franklin gave an update on Allar's status in a press conference on Monday, stating:

"We expect (Drew) to go.… It’s too early for me to say, we have not practiced yet since (last week’s) game, but all indications I would think we’re going to be back to normal.”

Saturday's match up will be the team's second without offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Yurcich who was fired after the Nittany Lions 24-15 loss to Michigan (Nov. 11) due to the team's offensive struggles against top defenses. Running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider and tight ends coach Ty Howle are both calling plays in the interim. While Franklin and graduate assistant Danny O'Brien are coaching the quarterbacks.

Penn State’s Robinson is one of CFB’s Top Pass Rushers:

In this Big Ten film breakdown, Connor Rogers analyzes the tape of Penn State's Chop Robinson and discusses why he's one of the nation's most gifted pass rushers.

Michigan State:

The Michigan State Spartans (4-7, 2-6 Big Ten) have won 2 of their last 3 games and look to turn the page on what has been a turbulent season. 6 players decommitted from Michigan State’s 2024 class and 4 left the team after former head coach Mel Tucker was fired in September for bringing ridicule to the school and breaching his contract.

Secondary coach Harlon Barnett has been leading the Spartans in the interim and has emphasized the message of patience and unity in the locker room.

“The first thing that I talked about when I got put in this (interim) position, the first thing I said, I said we gotta stay unified," said Barnett after last week's win against Indiana. "To say how I see them coming together – they’ve already stayed together. Now, we’re just starting to get the results that we’ve been looking for. We’ve been sowing, we’ve been sowing, we’ve been sowing, and now we’re starting to reap some of the results of what we’ve been sowing. That’s what it’s really about.”

Michigan State will have consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 3 straight from 2004-06. The school is in search for a new head coach for 2024.

How to watch Penn State vs Michigan State:

When: Friday, November 24

Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Peacock

