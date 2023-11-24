How to watch Penn State vs. Michigan State football on Black Friday

Penn State football will close up the regular season on Friday night against the Michigan State Spartans at Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions. The Nittany Lions remain in a good spot to receive a bid to a New Years Six bowl game but must avoid slipping up against the Spartans, who will not be playing in a bowl game this season.

Penn State is ranked no. 11 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings, which puts them in the at-large pool for a spot in the Peach Bowl or Fiesta Bowl. Most bowl projections currently have Penn State heading to Atlanta to play in the Peach Bowl, but the Nittany Lions need one final game to all but lock in their New Years Six bowl position.

Penn State starting quarterback Drew Allar left last week’s win against Rutgers but head coach James Franklin noted he expects Allar to be available against Michigan State.

The Spartans are a program ready to turn the page to a new era as the school needs to find a new head coach to take over the program after parting ways with Mel Tucker early in the season for off-field headlines.

And, of course, the Land-Grant Trophy is once again up for grabs. The winner will get to bring this beautiful monstrosity home with them from Detroit.

Here’s when and where to watch the game on Saturday afternoon:

Date: Friday, Nov. 24

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

