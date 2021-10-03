WATCH: Penn State turns 4th down play into 30-yard touchdown

Penn State has rolled the dice a couple of times against Indiana with some decisions to go for it on fourth down. And their gamble in the third quarter paid off in a big way.

On 4th-and-4 from the Indiana 30-yard line, Penn State quarterback moved around until he could find an open Jahan Dotson, and Dotson took care of the rest with the help from some blocking. Dotson scored a touchdown on the play to build Penn State’s lead to 21-0 on the Hoosiers.

The play saw Dotson continue to make a name for himself in the Penn State history books. The catch moved Dotson above 2,000 career receiving yards.

Dotson surpasses the 2,000-yard mark for his career, becoming the 10th Nittany Lion to do so. — Kris Petersen (@GoPSUKris) October 3, 2021

This was also the 18th time Clifford and Dotson combined for a touchdown connection, setting a new quarterback-receiver combo record for Penn State. And there is still plenty of Penn State football to come this season.

Clifford to Dotson. That's 18 TDs for the tandem. New school record. — Greg Kincaid (@GoPSUGreg) October 3, 2021

This was the second time in the game Clifford and Dotson connected for a touchdown. Indiana moved the ball well down the field with Jack Tuttle replacing an injured Michael Penix, but the Hoosiers were left to try a field goal. Penn State blocked the field goal to preserve the 21-0 lead in the third quarter.

Tom Allen’s mentor is Pat Narduzzi pic.twitter.com/gGWXWxEIlz — Let's Talk Penn State Podcast (@LetsTalkPennSt) October 3, 2021

