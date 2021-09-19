WATCH: Penn State’s third-string TE scores TD on wildcat play

Penn State took a 14-10 lead into halftime in Beaver Stadium on the Auburn Tigers on Saturday night, but the Tigers got the ball to start the second half. Fortunately for Penn State, the Tigers coughed the ball up while trying to get a little tricky at the start of the half, and Penn State capitalized in a big way.

Literally.

Penn State tacked on to its lead early in the second half moments after the Auburn fumble when Tyler Warren, a third-string tight end, lined up in the wildcat formation with Sean Clifford lining up on the right side of the field at a receiver’s position. Warren took the direct snap and lept over the scrum on the line of scrimmage to fall into the end zone for a big touchdown.

TE Wildcat? 🤯 Tyler Warren leaps in for his first TD, and @PennStateFball extends its lead. pic.twitter.com/L63nE0ubkD — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 19, 2021

The touchdown gave Penn State a 21-10 lead on the visiting Tigers, but this one is far from over at this point.