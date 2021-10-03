WATCH: Penn State strikes first with Sean Clifford TD pass

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford continues to rack up career touchdown passes. In the first quarter against Indiana, Clifford added one more with a 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brenton Strange to give the Nittany Lions an early lead on the Hoosiers.

Clifford completed five of his first nine pass attempts for 42 yards and has already rushed for 19 yards on the first two offensive possession by the Nittany Lions. After being forced to punt on their first offensive series, Clifford and the offense put points on the board their next time out.

No. 4 @PennStateFball wants revenge tonight.@seancliff14 and @BrentonStrange just combined to give the Nittany Lions the early lead. pic.twitter.com/BZGLtGKxp0 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 3, 2021

Sean Clifford improvised on that play and on several others. Keeping his eyes down the field. — Richard Scarcella (@nittanyrich) October 3, 2021

Penn State’s touchdown drive was actually highlighted by a gutsy decision to go for it on 4th-and-7 from the Indiana 33-yard line. Clifford let go of a perfectly placed ball to wide receiver Parker Washington to pick up nine yards along the right sideline to keep the drive alive. Moments later, Penn State was rewarded by scoring the first points of the game.

