WATCH: What Penn State head coach James Franklin said about Ohio State prior to the game Saturday

It’s time for a game that always seems to deliver a close and physical game, and one that could go a long way towards shaping the college football landscape in 2023. Ohio State hosts Penn State and there’s sure to be a lot of emotion, blood, sweat, and yes, tears, at the end of it all.

Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin has been on the losing end of these battles more than he cares to admit, and he knows that Saturday is another opportunity for him to get that monkey off his back and show the world what kind of team he has this year. Before that though, Franklin met with the local media in State College to preview the massive matchup.

We’re always interested in what the opposing head coach says in leading up to the game, and maybe you are right there with us. If so, we’ve got Franklin’s Ohio State preview press conference for you thanks to the Blue and White Illustrated YouTube channel.

You can watch and listen to Franklin touch on the respect he has for Ryan Day and Ohio State, touch on trying to contain Marvin Harrison Jr., what it would mean for Penn State to beat the Buckeyes, and more.

Ohio State and Penn State are set to kickoff Saturday at noon and we’ll have complete coverage before, during, and after the game so stay with us and check back often.

