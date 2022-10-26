WATCH: What Penn State head coach James Franklin had to say about Ohio State in previewing the matchup

There’s a big one on tap for this weekend and it involves Ohio State and Penn State on the gridiron Saturday at Noon for a top-fifteen matchup.

Both teams are coming off of impressive performances in which they blew their opponents out, so the confidence is flying high for both. And while the Nittany Lions looked far from a conference title contender against Michigan, the game is in Happy Valley and the talent level is there to give Ohio State all it can handle.

Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the local media in State College on Tuesday to preview the upcoming contest with Ohio State and we always like to follow what the opposing coach thinks about the Buckeyes.

So, we have the video of the entire press conference thanks to the Penn State Football YouTube Channel. You can give it a watch and listen to Franklin talk about how talented Ohio State is, how impressed he is with C.J. Stroud, the benefit of having the fans at home in the matchup, and more.

Ohio State has won five in a row in the series and eight of the last nine, but these games seem to always be close. We’ll have more throughout the week in previewing the game so come back often.

