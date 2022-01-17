WATCH: What Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry said about Ohio State postgame

Ohio State got an ugly win on Sunday, but Big Ten teams are finding out that’s how you have to beat Penn State these days. The Nittany Lions have gotten much better at defending and look to grind things out on the offensive end. As a result, OSU’s shooting wasn’t stellar, but the team was able to employ a similar style and will itself to a win.

Count Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry in the camp that is impressed with the Buckeyes’ personnel and how they were able to make things difficult on the Nittany Lions’ efforts to steal a game on the road.

Shrewsberry met with the media postgame to discuss what he saw and was proud of his team but was quick to compliment Ohio State. If you didn’t get a chance to hear what the Penn State head coach said about the Buckeyes after the game, click on the below and listen to Shrewsberry compliment OSU’s individual skill, desire, ability to get after 50/50 balls, and more.

The video is courtesy of the GoPSUTV YouTube channel.

I have to say, after watching Penn State earlier in the year and how much the team has improved, as well as how Shrewsberry conducts himself after games, he’s a coach to watch.

