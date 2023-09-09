How to watch Penn State football vs. Delaware. You'll need to stream it

STATE COLLEGE − Penn State football is playing the Delaware Blue Hens for the first time ever today in Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions, led by sensational new starting quarterback Drew Allar, are coming off a 38-15 season-opening victory over West Virginia. Delaware is a typical FCS power and opened with a victory over Stony Brook.

What to watch for

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) and center Hunter Nourzad (64) point out a detail in the West Virginia defense during the season opener at Beaver Stadium September 2, 2023, in State College.

Linebacker play: Penn State is billed as having one of the best units in the Big Ten, if not the nation. And while junior Curtis Jacobs certainly put up good tackle numbers against WVU (10 tackles, sack), neither he nor the rest of the group was a big-play force, as expected.

Star Abdul Carter didn't post his only tackle until the middle of the fourth quarter. No one produced a turnover.

Expect to see much more of promising true freshman Tony Rojas against the Blue Hens.

Drew Allar keeps rolling? Allar was a standout in his first college start, throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns without a turnover. He will look to spread the ball around to double-digit receivers, if possible. Young slot wideouts Kaden Saunders and Liam Clifford could get a lot of run today against the Hens.

Clean up the kicking: Penn State will look for some kicking continuity after benching starter Sander Sahaydak. He missed two under-40-yard field goals in the first half vs. West Virginia. Will backup Alex Felkins get all of the primary kicks today? Sahaydak may be too good of a prospect to keep out of action this early.

Penn State vs. Delaware start time

Noon, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023

What channel is Penn State vs. Delaware on?

TV: None

Streaming options: Peacock

What is Peacock?

Peacock is NBC's exclusive streaming service, named for NBC's peacock-esque logo. The service has two streaming plans — Premium and Premium Plus — both of which offer live streaming of Big Ten games. Those currently looking to join do not get access to the free entry plan. The plans cost $5.99 a month for Premium and $11.99 for Premium Plus. However, it is worth reiterating: Both plans will have access to pertinent Big Ten games.

Peacock is part of the Big Ten's $7 billion media rights deal that was inked in 2022. The deal will see games spread across Fox, CBS, NBC, and Peacock.

Penn State vs. Delaware betting odds

Penn State is a 43.5-point favorite, according to Sportsline.com.

Penn State vs. Delaware weather

Scattered storms are possible in State College with temperatures in the 70s.

Penn State football news

