Just as it looked like Ohio State might put the game out of reach of the Penn State offense, the Nittany Lions stood tall on fourth-and-goal to keep the Buckeyes off the scoreboard late in the third quarter.

Neither team had scored yet in the second half, but Ohio State was on its longest drive of the half, with two big Kyle McCord completions to Cade Stover and Marvin Harrison Jr. bringing them deep into the red zone.

LIVE: Penn State vs. Ohio State live score, updates, highlights from Nittany Lions' Week 8 game

Chip Trayanum and Devin Brown brought the Buckeyes to the 1-yard line on third-and-goal. But the Nittany Lions pulled Miyan Williams back with a tackle for loss to force fourth down. Ohio State coach Ryan Day decided to go for it, but Jaylen Reed and Zakee Wheatley brought down Carnell Tate at the line of scrimmage for the turnover on downs.

That play kept Penn State within one score of the Buckeyes heading into the fourth quarter, another great moment from what has been an outstanding Penn State defensive showing in the game. The Nittany Lions held the Buckeyes to 10 points in the first half, the second-lowest total they have been held to this season.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Watch: Penn State football stuffs Ohio State on crucial goal-line stand