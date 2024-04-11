How to watch Penn State’s Blue-White game on Saturday: TV, audio, and livestream

The Penn State Nittany Lions will play their annual spring game Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium. The game will air on television, as well as online.

You can find ways to watch or listen to the scrimmage below.

Watch/Listen

Who: Penn State Nittany Lions Blue-White game

When & what time: 2 p.m. (ET), Saturday, April 13 | Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: Big Ten Network | Livestream: GoPSUSports

Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)