How to watch Penn State’s Blue-White game on Saturday: TV, audio, and livestream
The Penn State Nittany Lions will play their annual spring game Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium. The game will air on television, as well as online.
You can find ways to watch or listen to the scrimmage below.
Watch/Listen
Who: Penn State Nittany Lions Blue-White game
When & what time: 2 p.m. (ET), Saturday, April 13 | Where: Beaver Stadium
TV: Big Ten Network | Livestream: GoPSUSports
Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)