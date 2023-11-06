How to watch Penn State basketball’s season opener vs. Delaware State

Penn State begins a new era of college basketball on Monday evening. Mike Rhoades will officially coach his first game as the head coach of the Nittany Lions after guiding the men’s basketball team to a 3-0 record in offseason exhibition games. After winning two games in the Bahamas against international competition and a charity exhibition game against Robert Morris in a preseason tune-up, the games are about to count for something.

Penn State hosts Delaware State in the Bryce Jordan Center on Monday evening to get the new era started. Transfer guard Ace Baldwin Jr. should have an instant impact on the floor and the return of Kanye Clary will give Penn State a fun combo to watch grow together on the court this season.

Delaware State won an exhibition game against Cabrini College, 101-58. The Hornets are coming off a rough 6-24 season last year and are hoping to get off to a better start. Penn State is 4-0 all-time against Delaware State. That includes a 60-49 victory in State College last December.

If you are looking to catch the season opener for the Nittany Lions, here is when and where to watch the game on Monday evening.

Penn State vs. Delaware State Men’s Basketball

Date: Monday, Nov. 6

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: B1G+

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire