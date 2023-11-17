How to watch Penn State basketball’s Friday night game vs. Morehead State

Penn State men’s basketball is off to a 3-0 start this season to kickstart the Mike Rhoades era in State College. On Friday night, the Nittany Lions look to go 4-0 before heading down to Orlando for a tournament with some big potential matchups next week. Penn State will host Morehead State in the Bryce Jordan Center Friday night.

Morehead State is off to a 2-2 start this season with both losses coming against top 25 opponents. Morehead State opened the year with a 32-point loss at Alabama and was defeated by 30 points at Purdue a week ago. The Eagles are coming off a win against Mercer earlier this week. Drew Thelwell scored 26 points in the win on Tuesday night.

This will be the second meeting all-time between the two schools. Penn State won the only other meeting in 2006. Penn State is also 4-0 all-time against teams from the Ohio Valley Conference.

If you are looking to watch the game from home, here is what you need to know!

Penn State vs. Morehead State Men’s Basketball

Date: Friday, Nov. 17

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel/Streaming: Peacock

