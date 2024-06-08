(WATCH) Pedri smashes home first Spain international goal v Northern Ireland

Barcelona star Pedri has finally scored his first ever senior international goal for Spain.

La Roja are continuing their warm up campaign ahead of Euro 2024 after storming to a 5-0 win against Andorra in Badajoz in midweek.

Luis de la Fuente’s side are hosting Northern Ireland in Mallorca tonight and they fell behind to an early header from Dan Ballard.

However, Spain’s reaction was swift, and they head in at half time with a 4-1 lead in the Balearics.

Despite making his senior debut over three years ago, Pedri has never found the net for Spain, and he opened his account in style with a superb long range piledriver.

😍PEDRI'S FIRST GOAL FOR SPAIN! https://t.co/TzvxydTXbt — Football España (@footballespana_) June 8, 2024

That turned the tide of the contest and Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata flicked home a neat header to put Spain control.

However, with Pedri in the mood in Palma, he burst into the box, to tap home Spain’s third before the half hour mark and Fabian Ruiz made it 4-0 just after.

😍🇪🇸 Pedri’s goal to make it 3-1 for Spain ⚽️🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/XmDUbcpMd2 — Blaugranagram (@Blaugranagram) June 8, 2024

Euro 2024 starts for Spain on June 16 up against Croatia in the German capital of Berlin.

Images via Getty Images