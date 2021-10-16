  • Oops!
WATCH: Payton Thorne and Tyler Hunt connect on two big plays to lead scoring drive vs. Indiana

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
In this article:
Michigan State’s offense finally found the endzone against Indiana in the third quarter on a scoring drive led by quarterback Payton Thorne and tight end Tyler Hunt.

The two connected on a pair of big-time plays that led to the Spartans’ first offensive touchdown of the game. Tyler Hunt first threw a pass to Thorne on a reverse pass-back to the quarterback that picked up 15 yards. The play was especially impressive as Thorne made a tiptoe grab along the sidelines.

Check out that great play below:

Later on the drive, it was Thorne who connected with Hunt on third down to get the Spartans into the endzone. Thorne found Hunt wide open in the endzone for a 12-yard touchdown grab. The play put Michigan State up 17-9 over the Hoosiers.

Check out that scoring play below:

