WATCH: Payton Thorne joins the Jim Rome Show to discuss season

Payton Thorne has played a huge role in the turnaround Michigan State has had this season, being solid at the quarterback position, and taking care of the football.

While all the focus is on Kenneth Walker, and rightfully so, Payton Thorne deserves credit for running this offense and being the leader that he is.

Thorne went on the Jim Rome show earlier today to discuss all things Michigan State, Kenneth Walker and what has made this turnaround so successful. You can watch his appearance here:

Michigan State QB @Payton15Thorne on the program's enormous turnaround. pic.twitter.com/EbSyQDrMe6 — Jim Rome (@jimrome) November 2, 2021

