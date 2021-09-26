WATCH: Payton Thorne hits Jayden Reed for TD pass off flea flicker against Nebraska

In case you didn’t know, Payton Thorne and Jayden Reed played high school football together. While that has become almost cliche to hear, their timing together on the field is impressive. Against Nebraska, Thorne and Reed connected for another touchdown off a flea flicker for a fun first touchdown of the day for Michigan State.

You can watch it below:

TOUCHDOWN MICHIGAN STATE Payton Thorne 35 yard TD to Jayden Reed!#Nebraska #MichiganState pic.twitter.com/vIzqXRsXyw — Sideline CFB (@SidelineCFB) September 25, 2021

