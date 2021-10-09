WATCH: Payton Thorne connects with Jalen Nailor for 63-yard TD vs. Rutgers
Michigan State responded to an early deficit in a big way.
Michigan State fell down early in their matchup with Rutgers on Saturday, but was able to respond with a 63-yard touchdown. Payton Thorne connected with Jalen Nailor for the big-time score.
The play helped tie the game back up at 7-7. Check out the touchdown play below:
This No. 11 @MSU_Football offense has so many playmakers. 👀@payton15thorne finds big-play WR @SpeedyNailor to get on the board. pic.twitter.com/2JFgCldniU
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 9, 2021
