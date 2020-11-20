Watch Payton Pritchard's awesome reaction to being drafted by Celtics

WATCH: Payton Pritchard's reaction to being drafted by Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Payton Pritchard waited his whole life for this moment.

The Boston Celtics selected Pritchard with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night. The Oregon star was joined by his family as his name was called on the television by commissioner Adam Silver.

Watch Pritchard and his family's reaction below:

With the 26th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics select Payton Pritchard, from the University of Oregon.⁣

⁣#GoDucks | #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/YNMxdytnmW — Oregon Men's Basketball (@OregonMBB) November 19, 2020

It doesn't get much better than that.

Making the moment even more special for Pritchard was Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard sending him a congratulatory tweet shortly thereafter. Overall, not a bad night for the 22-year-old point guard.

Pritchard, the 2019-20 Pac-12 Player of the Year, averaged 20.5 points and 5.5 assists with the Ducks last season. He and No. 14 overall pick Aaron Nesmith could immediately fill Boston's need for bench scoring.