Watch Pavel Zacha set up David Pastrnak goal with amazing no-look pass

BOSTON -- The fantastic chemistry between David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha was on full display in the first period of Monday night's Game 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden.

The Bruins forwards connected on a late goal to give the home team a 2-1 lead with just 7.8 seconds remaining in the period.

A Morgan Geekie faceoff win got the puck to Charlie McAvoy, who eventually found Zacha. The veteran center then flipped a great no-look pass from the boards to the middle of the zone where Pastrnak hit a one-time shot past Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov.

Pastrnak now has 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 16 career playoff games versus the Leafs, including Game 2.

In addition to this goal, he also picked up an assist on Trent Frederic's empty-net tally at the end of Game 1.