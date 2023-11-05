WATCH: Paulson Adebo forces and recovers his own fumble vs. Bears

Have a day, Paulson Adebo. The New Orleans Saints cornerback continued his strong day against the Chicago Bears by forcing a fumble out of wide receiver DJ Moore with a well-timed punch — but he wasn’t done yet. Adebo fell on the loose ball for a recovery, his second takeaway of the game.

Plenty of defenders force fumbles. Many of them come away with recoveries, too. But it’s not too often you’ll see a player recover his own fumble. Adebo deserves a lot of credit for his hustle and situational awareness on a heads-up play. He’s quickly becoming a reliable playmaker in the Saints secondary.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire