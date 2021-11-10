No Joel Embiid. No Tobias Harris. No Matisse Thybulle. No Seth Curry. No Isaiah Joe.

Doc Rivers went deep into his bench against the Bucks and leaned on Paul Reed, who made this incredible block at the rim on Giannis Antetokounmpo — then let him know about it.

You have to love the confidence.

Philadelphia couldn’t miss early — 65% shooting in the first quarter, 5-of-9 from 3 — and the team’s feisty play had it up by a dozen in the second quarter. Then the Bucks found their groove, went on a 10-0 run, but it remains a close game in the third quarter.

Check out more on the 76ers

Report: Celtics not discussing Ben Simmons trade with 76ers Joel Embiid says 76ers’ chemistry differs from prior years: ‘We’re... Three things to know: Curry makes way-too-early MVP case with 50 vs. Hawks

Watch Paul Reed block Giannis Antetokounmpo at rim then chirp at him originally appeared on NBCSports.com