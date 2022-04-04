Watch Paul Pierce's speech to Kansas players before NCAA Tournament championship game

Watch: Pierce inspires Kansas players in speech before NCAA title game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics aren't the only team that can claim Paul Pierce as a legendary alum.

Before Pierce embarked on his Hall of Fame career with the Celtics, he was a three-year star at Kansas from 1995 to 1998. Pierce was a consensus first-team All-American in 1997-98 after averaging 20.4 points per game, and his No. 34 is retired at Allen Fieldhouse, just like it is at TD Garden.

So, who better to speak to Kansas' players before their NCAA Tournament men's championship game against North Carolina on Monday than "The Truth"?

"Y'all got a chance to do something special that's gonna last forever," Pierce told the Jayhawks during a guest appearance at their team meeting Sunday night.

"... Y'all represent for guys like me who didn't have a chance to play in this game. So, when y'all go out there (and win), I feel like I'm winning. I feel like I won last night (after Kansas beat Villanova in the Final Four). I'm jumping up in front of people, they're looking at me crazy."

Special guest tonight… and let's just say he spoke The Truth

While Pierce was a fantastic player at Kansas, he never made it to the Final Four, losing in the Elite Eight as a freshman, the Sweet 16 as a sophomore and the Round of 32 as a junior before declaring for the 1998 NBA Draft.

Pierce told the players he still watches Kansas games regularly, though, and emphasized the importance of Monday's game to the storied program's history.

"To win at this period, man, it's about sacrifice. Y'all represent family, y'all represent the culture and y'all represent the tradition here," Pierce said.

"Former players, we watch from afar. We always keep up, and that's what Kansas basketball is about. We a culture. We a family."

Pierce ended his speech on an inspirational note, imploring the players to make the most of their experience both on and off the court.

"Enjoy the moment. These moments don’t come around like this," Pierce said. " ... Soak it all in. Enjoy your friends and family. Get your rest.

"Know what you’re here to do, though: accomplish something special that’s going to last the rest of your life."

Monday's night's championship game tips off at 9:20 p.m. ET at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Kansas enters as a four-point favorite over UNC, per PointsBet.