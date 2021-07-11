Watch Patty Mills drain game winner to lift Australia past Argentina

Coaches say it so much it’s almost a cliche: The most dangerous player on an inbounds play is the inbounder himself.

With the game tied 84-84 and 2.5 seconds remaining in the game, Mills took the ball out of bounds for Australia, passed the ball to Jock Lansdale, who ran a little dribble hand-off play back to Mills, who drained the three over two Argentinia defenders.

Australia beat Argentina 87-84 in the exhibition game win, a tune-up for two teams headed to the Tokyo Olympics.

Mills finished the night with 17 points for Australia, while Joe Ingles chipped in 16, Matisse Thybulle had 15, and Aron Baynes added 14. Former NBA player Luis Scola led Argentina and all scorers with 25.

Mills will be the flag bearer for Australia at the opening ceremonies in Tokyo, the first indigenous Australian to be awarded that honor.

