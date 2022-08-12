WATCH: Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton scores first NFL touchdown

New England Patriots rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton scored his first NFL touchdown at the end of the first quarter in Thursday night’s preseason opener against the New York Giants.

The touchdown concluded an eight-play, 55-yard drive. The drive itself featured a heavy dose of running back J.J Taylor and a couple key catches from wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson.

Quarterback Brian Hoyer was able to link up with Thornton on a pass after a couple of stalled plays in the red zone. Hoyer was able to extend the play and find Thornton in the back of the end zone. The touchdown gave New England a 7-3 lead at the end of the quarter.

Thornton is looking to make a name for himself in a crowded wide receiver room. Plays like this touchdown should help his case.

