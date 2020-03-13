Watch Patriots WR Julian Edelman's best 2019 plays in this NFL highlights video

Lost in the disappointment of how the New England Patriots' 2019 season ended was the fact Julian Edelman had a very good year.

The veteran wide receiver tallied a career-high 1,117 yards, he hit the 100-reception mark for the second time in his career and he hauled in six touchdown receptions (tied for the second-most in his career). Edelman also played in all 16 regular-season games and New England's loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Round despite battling injuries throughout 2019.

The NFL released a cool highlight video Friday showcasing Edelman's best plays from last season, and there were many of them. Check it out in the tweet below:

He can catch the deep ball...

And sometimes he throws it too.@Edelman11's best plays of 2019! pic.twitter.com/3hxcZYx8MF

— NFL (@NFL) March 13, 2020

Edelman continues to be one of the league's most underrated players, at least among wide receivers.

He should again rank among the most valuable offensive players for the Patriots in the 2020 season, the only question is which quarterback will be throwing him the ball. Tom Brady has been Edelman's quarterback for the entirety of the 33-year-old wide receiver's career, but the six-time Super Bowl champion is able to become a free agent for the first time in his career next week.

