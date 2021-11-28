Watch Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers haul in a diving 38-yard catch

The New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans were in a defensive battle, and big plays had been few and far between. However, one big-play catch from Jakobi Meyers engineered a Patriots score.

Mac Jones connected with Meyers on a deep ball towards the end of the second quarter. Titans safety Kevin Byard underplayed the ball, and that allowed Meyers to track it and settle underneath. The pass went for 38 yards, and allowed the Patriots to get in range for a Nick Folk field goal.

Meyers was a focal point of the offense Sunday, recording three receptions for 80 yards in the first half.

Jakobi Meyers with a nice 38-yard catchpic.twitter.com/bJelIbYpK7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 28, 2021

With New England continuing to find their stride offensively, the Jones-Meyers connection has proven to be a strong one.

Related