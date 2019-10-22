The New England Patriots remained perfect after defeating the New York Jets 33-0 Monday night, and they were pretty excited about it.

As always, the Pats celebrated their victory with smiles and hugs throughout the locker room, and head coach Bill Belichick was extremely happy with the way his team played.

"It's a great job fellas," Belichick said. "That's the way to come down here and get off to a good start. You guys did a good job, deserve to win. We have a short week now, Cleveland practiced today. So, they're already ahead of us. We've got a lot of catching up to do, but let's get some rest and have a good week here and get ready for the Browns."

And as always, the celebration was capped off with Matthew Slater getting the group fired up.

Check it out:

"I know I know, but you know I've always gotta ask, how do we feel about being 7-0?!"



Awww yeah. pic.twitter.com/OUob8ExXSp



— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 23, 2019

As New England prepares for Cleveland, they'll have to get their newly-acquired wide receiver Mohamed Sanu up to speed with the playbook. That shouldn't be a problem, though, as Sanu is an NFL veteran.

Maybe they'll be celebrating an 8-0 record Sunday; we'll have to wait and see.

Watch Patriots Week 7 locker room celebration after 33-0 win over Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston