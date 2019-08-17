How to watch Patriots vs. Titans preseason game

Tom Brady will likely take his first preseason snaps of 2019 tonight when the Patriots face the Tennessee Titans in preseason game No. 2 in Nashville.

If history is any indication, look for Brady to play a couple of series. The Pats and Titans had a week of spirited joint practices in Nashville and Brady and his teammates will again see familiar faces across the line with a Titans secondary that includes former Patriots Malcolm Butler and Logan Ryan.

Then there's the Mike Vrabel connection in Tennessee. The former Pats linebacker is in his second season as coach of the Titans.

Here's how to watch tonight's game:

When: 7 p.m., ET

TV Channels: WBZ (click here to see other stations outside Boston carrying the game)

Livestream: Patriots.com





