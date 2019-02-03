How to Watch the Patriots vs. Rams Super Bowl 2019 Game Online for Free Today

Super Bowl Sunday 2019 is here! The New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams game today decides which team wins the NFL title this year.

Who is the favorite to win the Super Bowl today? According to the current Super Bowl 2019 betting odds, the Patriots are 2.5-point favorites to beat the Rams. The over-under for the Super Bowl is 56.5 points. And like previous years, there are plenty of goofy Super Bowl 2019 prop bets available to gamblers: For example, you can bet on whether the Rams or Patriots will win the coin toss, whether Super Bowl national anthem singer Gladys Knight’s performance will last more than 1:47, whether a Doritos commercial will air before a Pringles Super Bowl commercial, and so on.

But Super Bowl bets are just sideshows. True fans simply want to watch the Super Bowl and find out whether Bill Belichick or Sean McVay coaches a better game, whether the Rams 24-year-old quarterback Jared Goff can outshine 41-year-old Patriots legend Tom Brady — and whether the Rams or Patriots will win it all in 2019.

With that in mind, here’s all the info you need for how to watch Super Bowl 2019 for free — online or on TV. Here are all the details for what time the Patriots vs. Rams game starts, what channel the Super Bowl is on, and how to live stream Super Bowl 2019 for free if you don’t have a TV.

What Time Is the Super Bowl?

The TV broadcast of the 2019 Super Bowl starts at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 3. What channel is the Super Bowl on? The big game is on CBS, so you’ll need to find your local CBS station to watch.

As for this year’s Super Bowl announcers, they are former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and longtime CBS play caller Jim Nantz.

It’s easy to watch the Super Bowl for free on TV today. If you have cable TV or another pay TV package, it probably comes with major broadcast network channels, including local affiliates of CBS, ABC, NBC, and Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can still watch Super Bowl 2019 for free with a digital antenna.

A decent HDTV antenna costs as little as $25, and it functions similarly to old-fashioned “rabbit ears” antennas — only the broadcasts are in hi-def, and you often get more free channels compared to years ago. When you connect a digital antenna to your TV, it will tune in signals for local affiliates of free, over-the-air broadcast networks such as CBS.

What TV channels you can watch with a digital antenna will vary from home to home, however. The local channels you get vary based on where you live, the strength of your antenna, and where the antenna is positioned in your home. In most of the country, a digital antenna provides free broadcasts of all the major networks. That includes CBS, and that means most people should be able to watch Super Bowl 2019 for free on TV with an HDTV antenna.

How to Live Stream Super Bowl 2019 Free

To live stream the Super Bowl today on your phone, download the NFL App or Yahoo Sports mobile app. These apps are free to download, and they both provide free NFL game live streams on phones (and sometimes, tablets), including a Super Bowl 2019 live stream.

Unfortunately, you can’t use the NFL App and Yahoo Sports app to live stream the Super Bowl on smart TVs or laptops. They won’t allow you to screencast the 2019 Super Bowl to a TV either. The Super Bowl live stream provided by these apps is available only on smaller screens — smartphones and sometimes tablets, too.

How to Watch the Patriots vs. Rams Super Bowl Online for Free

To watch the Rams vs. Patriots Super Bowl online on a larger screen, consider registering for a free trial of a live-streaming TV service such as Fubo TV, Hulu Live, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, or YouTube TV.

Live-streaming TV packages work similarly to cable, in that subscribers get a bundled group of channels for a monthly fee — only with streaming TV, you watch via connected screens, rather than a cable box hooked up to your TV. In most of the country, these streaming TV services include local broadcasts of major networks like CBS, NBC, ABC, and Fox, alongside dozens of other traditional “pay TV” channels.

These live streaming TV services generally start at $40 to $45 per month, but they are available for free to new subscribers for about a week during free-trial periods. So, if you want to watch the Super Bowl online for free today, you could register as a new subscriber and live stream the Patriots vs. Rams game on any device you like, including a laptop or smart TV.

Just remember that if the live-streaming TV free trial ends and you haven’t canceled, you’ll automatically be charged for the first month. So if you don’t want to become a paying subscriber, be sure to cancel before the deadline.

