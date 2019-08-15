What to watch for at Patriots-Titans joint practice, Day 2

NASHVILLE – First thing we're looking for as the Patriots and Titans get ready for their second day of workouts? Shade!! Lolololololololol. But seriously. It was hot on Wednesday and – this being the Southeastern United States in the month of August it's going to be hot again Thursday.

The heat took a toll most notably on left tackle Dan Skipper who was carted off at the end of practice and spent time in the medical tent adjacent to the field with ice packs on his neck and a number of concerned-looking trainers nearby.

Center David Andrews was also having a hard time early in practice. The temperatures, the tempo and the physicality of these workouts absolutely exact a price on the biggest guys and it will be a real surprise if Skipper is back out there on Thursday.

Which means more Isaiah Wynn? We shall see. The second-year tackle continues to have a reduced workload as he comes back from the Achilles injury that cost him all of last season. It wouldn't be wise to accelerate him simply because Skipper is down but the Patriots are either going to have to do that or start the OL shuffle with Joe Thuney kicking out and assorted other moves happening.

It's not ideal for a competitive practice. Neither is having the lion's share of the team's wide receivers either unable to start or unable to finish practice. The Patriots were already without Julian Edelman, Demaryius Thomas, Cam Meredith and N'Keal Harry when practice began (not to mention Josh Gordon) and by the end of the workout, Phillip Dorsett and Maurice Harris went down.

That left Tom Brady throwing to Braxton Berrios, Jakobi Meyers, Damoun Patterson, Ryan Davis, Gunner Olszewski and Dontrelle Inman.

It was hard to determine what Dorsett and Harris' maladies were. Dorsett returned to the sidelines and rode a stationary bike for a spell after he got hurt. Meanwhile, aside from the wideout issues, the team is operating without Matt Lacosse this week as well.

So there's 15-year veteran Benjamin Watson running around out there catching passes from 20-year veteran Brady while the sideline fills up with guys half their age nursing injuries.

This could be a good opportunity for Inman to make inroads toward a roster spot, especially with Harris having a couple of drops in last week's game and another really bad one in practice earlier this week.

Elandon Roberts was the other Patriot to leave the workout.

There wasn't much special teams work on Wednesday, there could be more of that Thursday. Also, truth be told, the first workout wasn't a slobber-knocking affair. Guys hit and got after it but there was nothing eyebrow-raising about the level of contact.

A couple of years back when the Patriots worked out with the Texans, they hit the bejeesus out of each other for two days then sat the starters when the game rolled around. This week, we may be seeing more of the starters for a longer period.

Practice is at 10:50 a.m. EST, we will have your Postcard From Camp, Reporting From Nashville, assorted sound from press conferences and mountains of copy for you on everything that goes down. We'll also see you on the TV on Early Edition and Boston Sports Tonight.

