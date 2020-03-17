WATCH: Patriots thank Tom Brady in goosebump-inducing tribute video

It's impossible to condense all of Tom Brady's contributions to the New England Patriots in a 90-second video.

But the Patriots did a pretty admirable job Tuesday.

Hours after the quarterback announced he's leaving New England in free agency to continue his "football journey" elsewhere, the team posted a video on Twitter saluting Brady for his many accomplishments.

20 years.

6 championships.

A lifetime of memories.



Thank you, Tom. pic.twitter.com/exQPrweT5h







— New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 17, 2020

The video takes fans on a brief trip through Brady's career, from an unheralded backup helping New England upset the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI to a rejuvenated veteran leading the Patriots past those same Rams 18 years later.

It's undoubtedly a tough watch for Patriots fans, many of whom have only known Brady as the face of New England's franchise and now have to face the reality that he'll play for another team in 2020.

It indeed will be eerie to see Brady in another uniform next season considering he's been the Patriots' starting quarterback since (former) teammate N'Keal Harry was three years old.

But the GOAT seems intent on turning the page, leaving Patriots fans to reflect on the greatest 20-year run of any quarterback and team in NFL history.

