WATCH: Patriots season ticket holders’ live reaction to Christian Gonzalez draft pick

The New England Patriots selected Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez with the 17th overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft, and Patriots’ season ticket holders loved every second of it.

Gonzalez gives the Patriots another corner in a room that needed depth. His athleticism could help the team out tremendously, as they have to face premium quarterback talent in the AFC East division.

Patriots’ season ticket holders will get to see Gonzalez take on some of the top teams in all of football as the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, and Philadelphia Eagles all come to Gillette Stadium in 2023.

Positive reaction from season ticket members on the selection of Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez at No. 17. pic.twitter.com/KiNy8QFu5B — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 28, 2023

Time will tell how the Gonzalez pick shapes up. For right now, however, many Patriots fans seem excited by the selection, and this video proves it.

